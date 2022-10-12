Terry scores 2nd goal in OT, Ducks rally to beat Kraken 5-4
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry scored his second goal 55 seconds into overtime and the Anaheim Ducks overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Wednesday night in the opener for both teams. John Gibson made 44 saves and assisted on Terry’s winner. Ryan Strome had a goal and two assists in his Ducks debut, Trevor Zegras added a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored. Mason McTavish and John Klingberg each had two assists. McTavish, the third pick in the 2021 draft, became the third player in NHL history to record multiple points in his first two season-opening games at 18 and 19 years old, joining Bobby Carpenter and Ray Bourque. Matty Beniers had a goal and an assist for Seattle.