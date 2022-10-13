Bears CB Jaylon Johnson active against Commanders

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago cornerback Jaylon Johnson is active for the Bears game against Washington after being sidelined by a quad injury. The 23-year-old Johnson, a second-round pick in the 2020 draft, missed the previous three games. Considered the Bears’ top cover corner, he had a forced fumble and four tackles through the first two games. Chicago wide receiver N’Keal Harry is inactive. He is working his way back from an ankle injury after he was acquired in a July trade with New England. Tyler Larsen is starting at center for Washington. He is the Commanders’ fourth starter at the position this season after Chase Roullier, Wes Schweitzer and waiver pickup Nick Martin.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.