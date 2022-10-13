Bruce Irvin back for another reunion with Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Bruce Irvin is back for a second reunion with the Seattle Seahawks. Irvin is nearly 35 years old and he signed to Seattle’s practice squad and could be on the field Sunday when the Seahawks host Arizona. Irvin was Seattle’s first-round pick in 2012. He spent his first four seasons with the Seahawks before moving on. He returned in 2020 but managed just two games before suffering a torn ACL in his right knee. Irvin played six games last season for Chicago.

