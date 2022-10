SEATTLE (AP) — Washington returns home looking to snap a two-game losing streak when it hosts Arizona. Washington is 4-0 in Seattle this season. Arizona is coming off a home loss to No. 12 Oregon and has alternated wins and losses through its first six games. Arizona has lost 12 straight Pac-12 road games since winning at Colorado in 2019. The Wildcats have not won in Seattle since 2007.

