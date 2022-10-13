Marchment scores 2, Stars beat Predators 4-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mason Marchment scored twice, Jake Oettinger made 30 saves and the Dallas Stars beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Thursday night. Joe Pavelski and Wyatt Johnston also scored and Tyler Seguin added three assists for Dallas, which has won four of five season openers. Ryan Johansen scored and Juuse Saros made 25 saves for Nashville. After scoring seven goals in securing two season-opening victories over the San Jose Sharks last weekend in Prague, the Predators could not find a way to beat Oettinger until the third period.

