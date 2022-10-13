Mathis runs for 163, Legg’s FG lifts WVU over Baylor 43-40

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Casey Legg kicked a 22-yard field goal with 33 seconds left to lift West Virginia to a 43-40 victory over Baylor. West Virginia’s Tony Mathis scored on a 34-yard run with 7:05 left and set up the winning field goal with a 37-yard run to the Baylor 8. Mathis finished with a career-high 163 rushing yards. Baylor had one last chance starting from its 23-yard line. But backup quarterback Kyron Drones threw two incompletions and he was tackled near midfield on a scramble as time ran out. Drones came on in relief of Blake Shapen, who was injured on a helmet-to-helmet hit in the third quarter and did not return.

