No. 16 Mississippi State is rolling with a three-game winning streak as it visits No. 22 Kentucky. The Wildcats have lost two straight and hopes to get quarterback Will Levis back from a left foot injury. The Bulldogs’ Will Rogers has passed for 1,133 yards and 12 touchdowns the past three games.

