Kansas has a chance to post one of its best seasons ever and make a run at a spot in the Big 12 title game. But the Jayhawks are coming off a loss to TCU, and a loss to Oklahoma puts those high hopes in jeopardy. Oklahoma is likely already out of the running for the conference title. A victory over Kansas would be a first step towards salvaging something from a disappointing season for first-year coach Brent Venables.

