Punter Gillan returns from London and practices with Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan returned to practice Thursday after staying in the United Kingdom for a couple of extra days because of a passport issue. Gillan returned to the United States on Wednesday. He was a full participant in the workout for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Gillan said he knew about the visa issue before the Giants left for last Sunday’s game in London against the Packers. He expected to have his return trip home delayed while he got a work visa. He spent his extra time in London with his family.