Rockies shake up staff, part ways with hitting coach Magadan

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies parted ways with hitting coach Dave Magadan after a season in which the team averaged a franchise-low 4.31 runs per game. The team also reassigned coach Stu Cole to a minor league position. Colorado finished 68-94 and missed the playoffs for a fourth straight season. Manager Bud Black will return for a seventh season with the club. His staff for 2023 includes first base coach Ron Gideon, bench coach Mike Redmond and pitching coach Darryl Scott.

