Wilson, Broncos face Herbert, Chargers on Monday night

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Denver Broncos on Monday in the first showdown between quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson as AFC West foes. The Chargers escaped with a 30-28 win at Cleveland on Sunday, buoyed by 173 yards rushing from Austin Ekeler. The Broncos have had plenty of time to stew following a 12-9 overtime loss to Indianapolis. Wilson had an injection to address the strained latissimus dorsi muscle near his throwing shoulder following the Thursday night defeat.

By The Associated Press

