Wrong direction: Miami, Hokies hoping for something positive

Two longtime rivals going in the wrong direction will square off at Lane Stadium. Miami and Virginia Tech both enter the game on three-game losing streaks. Hopes are fading for both to contend for the ACC’s Coast Division title. The Hurricanes can ill-afford another setback after falling to division-leading North Carolina last weekend. Virginia Tech is coming off a game in which it allowed Pitt’s Israel Abanikanda to rumble for 320 yards and six TDs.

By The Associated Press

