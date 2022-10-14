Bears get extra time to regroup following frustrating loss

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields vented following a frustrating 12-7 loss to the struggling Washington Commanders. The Bears missed some big scoring opportunities and Fields took a beating during the game. Chicago has a little extra time to heal and figure out how to stop a three-game losing streak before visiting New England for a Monday night matchup on Oct. 24. Coach Matt Eberflus says he and his coaches will be examining the scheme and the rotations. Players were also given a list of three things they’re doing well and three areas they need to improve.

