Browns’ Clowney, Ward injured, will miss game vs Patriots

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting defense end Jadeveon Clowney and top cornerback Denzel Ward will miss Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots with injuries. Clowney has been dealing with ankle, knee and elbow issues this week and was limited in practice. He came back after missing two games with an ankle injury and played last week against the Los Angeles Chargers. Ward has not cleared concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in the fourth quarter while trying to make a tackle in last week. The two-time Pro Bowler has been in the league’s protocols since getting hurt.

