Guardians rally past Yankees 4-2 in 10 innings, tie ALDS 1-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar Gonzalez singled in the go-ahead run with Cleveland’s second straight bloop hit in the 10th inning, and the Guardians overcame a two-run deficit to beat the New York Yankees 4-2 and even their best-of-five AL Division Series at one game apiece. Game 3 is Saturday night in Cleveland. José Ramírez led off the 10th against Jameson Taillion with an opposite-field popup that dropped just in front of left fielder Oswaldo Cabrera for a double and Ramírez took advanced as third baseman Josh Donaldson threw the ball past second for an error. Gonzalez, followed with a soft flare into short right off Taillon. Josh Naylor added an RBI double.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.