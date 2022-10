SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Ángel Hidalgo has shot an 8-under 63 to grab part of a three-way lead of the Andalucía Masters after two rounds. The Spaniard sunk eight birdies on an error-free day at Valderrama to join overnight leader Min Woo Lee and Adrian Otaegui on 9 under par. U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, the defending champion at Valderrama, missed the cut after he carded a 3-over 74 for a second straight day.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.