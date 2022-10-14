MLB free agent qualifying offer price $19.65M, up $1.25M

NEW YORK (AP) — The price of a qualifying offer to Major League Baseball free agents rose to $19.65 million, an increase of $1.25 million. The figure is determined by the average of the top 125 major league contracts this year. Among the top players eligible to receive qualifying offers are New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, New York Mets pitchers Jacob deGrom, Edwin Diaz and Chris Bassitt and outfielder Brandon Nimmo, Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson, Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner, Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and San Francisco pitcher Carlos Rodón.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.