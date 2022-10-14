Seattle welcomes back playoffs, M’s, try to skip elimination

SEATTLE (AP) — There was bunting draped off the railings in October and logos painted on the grass of T-Mobile Park that were absent for the past two decades when the Seattle Mariners were stuck in baseball purgatory and left as a spectator every postseason. Twenty-one years later, playoff baseball is back in the Pacific Northwest. But unless the hometown team can find some postseason magic, it may just be a one-day cameo for this year. The Mariners will host the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALDS looking to avoid elimination after a pair of painful losses in the first two games in Houston.

