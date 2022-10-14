Toney pushes England case in Brentford win over Brighton

LONDON (AP) — Striker Ivan Toney has sent a World Cup message to England boss Gareth Southgate by firing Brentford to a 2-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League. Toney was summoned by England for the first time last month but didn’t get to play against Italy and Germany. But he is becoming harder to ignore after boosting his case with a cute backheel followed by yet another penalty. Toney has eight league goals, level with Harry Kane. Only Erling Haaland has scored more.

