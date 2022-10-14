VAR helps Hoffenheim to 3-0 win at struggling Schalke

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Hoffenheim scored two penalties after video review as it beat Schalke 3-0 in the Bundesliga to end a three-game winless run and deepen relegation-threatened Schalke’s problems. The win sends Hoffenheim up four places to third ahead of the weekend’s games. Schalke and its under-pressure coach Frank Kramer are 16th in the 18-team league after its fourth straight loss. Robert Skov scored both of Hoffenheim’s penalties either side of a counterattack goal by Munas Dabbur.

