Walker to start at QB vs Rams; Mayfield could be backup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Walker will start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but interim head coach Steve Wilks is hopeful that Baker Mayfield will serve as his backup. Mayfield hasn’t practiced all week because of a high ankle sprain and is listed as doubtful. The team is awaiting a final MRI before making a decision on whether to activate him. Jacob Eason could be called up from the practice squad if the Panthers decide not to activate Mayfield.

