Phils’ Realmuto 1st postseason inside-the-park HR by catcher

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto became the first catcher to hit an inside-the-park home run in postseason history, circling the bases when his drive in Game 4 of the NL Division Series bounced off the angled wall and Atlanta right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. failed to back up the play. It was the 18th inside-the-park homer in postseason history and first by a Phillies player, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Boston’s Rafael Devers hit the previous one, for Boston in the 2017 ALDS against Houston. Realmuto lined a drive in the third inning that hit the wall at Citizens Bank Park beyond center fielder Michael Harris II, and the carom rolled along the warning track toward right-center. Acuña didn’t start running toward the ball until it was too late.

