Backlund breaks late tie, Flames beat Golden Knights 3-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mikael Backlund broke a tie with 4:29 left in the Calgary Flames’ 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night. Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli also scored and Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves to help the Flames improve to 3-0 and drop Vegas to 3-1. Jonathan Huberdeau, acquired in an offseason trade with Florida, assisted on Calgary’s first two goals. Kadri, signed as a free agent in August, had an assist. William Carrier and Brett Howden scored their first goals of the season for Vegas. Logan Thompson stopped 37 in his hometown.

