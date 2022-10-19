Angels hitting coaches Reed, Mallee will not return in 2023

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Hitting coach Jeremy Reed and assistant hitting coach John Mallee will not return to the Los Angeles Angels next season. Reed has been the Angels’ hitting coach since 2019, serving for four seasons under three managers after two years as the organization’s minor league hitting coordinator. Mallee was his assistant for the past three seasons. The Angels were a dismal hitting team in 2022 while finishing with their seventh consecutive losing record and missing the playoffs for the eighth straight year.

