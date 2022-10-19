Chargers’ Staley will keep struggling JC Jackson as starter

Brandon Staley continues to have confidence in J.C. Jackson despite his continuing struggles. The Los Angeles Chargers coach said on Wednesday that Jackson will be the starting cornerback on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Jackson was benched during Monday night’s 19-16 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos. He was out of position when Russell Wilson found Greg Dulcich wide open for a 39-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.

