MLS powerhouse LAFC hopes to avoid Dodger Blues in playoffs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC spent most of this year atop the Major League Soccer standings. The star-studded club eventually claimed the Supporters’ Shield as the league’s regular season champions for the second time. And because LAFC plays in MLS, the good feelings from a dominant season and a half-decade of remarkable growth could be seriously dampened by one 90-minute playoff game, starting against its crosstown rivals Thursday night. LAFC opens the MLS postseason eager to avoid the disappointing fate of the nearby Los Angeles Dodgers. They dominated baseball’s regular season before getting knocked out of their first playoff matchup.

