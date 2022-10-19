Red Wings’ Vrana enters NHL/NHL player assistance program

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union made the announcement. They did not specify why he entered the program. Vrana will be paid while he is receiving treatment. The program administrators will determine when he’s cleared to compete for the Red Wings. The 26-year-old Vrana is from the Czech Republic. He had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s win at New Jersey. He did not play in a home game two days later against the Los Angeles Kings due to personal reasons.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.