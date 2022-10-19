Ricardo Pepi scores 5th goal in 6 games for Groningen
By The Associated Press
American forward Ricardo Pepi got his fifth goal in six games for Groningen, scoring in the 90th minute of a 3-0 win at Dordrecht in the first round of the Dutch Cup. Pepi tapped the ball past goalkeeper Trevor Doornbusch from 6 yards following a cross from Florian Krüger, capping a counter following a turnover at midfield. The 19-year-old from El Paso, Texas, was loaned to Groningen from Germany’s Augsburg and ended a 30-match scoreless streak for club and country on Sept. 17. Contending for the U.S. World Cup roster, Pepi has three goals in 12 international appearances.