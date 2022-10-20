Arkansas aiming for Final Four in Musselman’s fourth year
By ERIC W. BOLIN
Associated Press
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Coach Eric Musselman has led Arkansas to two straight Elite Eight apperances in the NCAA Tournament. With only two returning rotation players from last year, the Razorbacks are still thinking Final Four. With the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class and five players from the transfer portal, Arkansas reloaded enough to be ranked No. 10 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll. Freshman guard Nick Smith. Jr. is projected lottery pick and made first-team All-SEC honors.