No. 11 Oklahoma St., No. 20 Texas try to stay in Big 12 race
By The Associated Press
Oklahoma State and Texas are trying to stay in the hunt for a spot in the Big 12 title game. TCU and Kansas State are unbeaten in league play, so a second league loss could be costly for either team. Texas has won three straight and wants to keep its momentum going. The Longhorns’ losses are by a point to Alabama and in overtime to Texas Tech. Oklahoma State is coming off a double-overtime loss to TCU and wants to bounce back.