Sonny forecast at No. 8 TCU with Horned Frogs undefeated

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sonny Dykes and TCU have gotten halfway through their first regular season together still undefeated. The eighth-ranked Horned Frogs are 6-0 and have won three consecutive games over ranked opponents for the first time in school history. A win over No. 17 Kansas State on Saturday night would put TCU alone atop the conference standings. Cornerback Josh Newton says Dykes is full of good energy. Dykes says it’s been a good half of the season so far, but knows the Frogs will be remembered for how the entire season plays out.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.