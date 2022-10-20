Thitikul cards record 9-under 63 to lead by one in Busan

BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul has shot a 9-under 63 to set a tournament record and lead after the first round of the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea. She is a stroke ahead of Minsol Kim and three up on a trio of players: A Lim Kim, Andrea Lee, and Yaeeun Hong. Thitikul had an eagle two on the 13th hole and added seven birdies without dropping a shot. Three more player carded 68s and were five off the lead: Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu, and Alison Lee.

