Dominant first half pushes No 25 Tulane past Memphis, 38-28

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Pratt threw for a touchdown and ran for another, Tyjae Spears ran for 125 yards and another score and No. 25 Tulane celebrated its first Top 25 ranking since 1998 with a dominant first half and hung on to beat Memphis 38-28. The Green Wave scored on three of their first four possessions and took a 35-0 lead into the second half before the Tigers rallied. Seth Henigan had 257 of his 312 passing yards in the second half for the Tigers, Had threw for three touchdowns with two interceptions.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.