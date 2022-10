ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Islam Makhachev has won the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 with a second-round submission of Charles Oliveira in a one-sided fight. The 31-year-old Russian won his 11th straight fight with an arm triangle choke at 3:17 of Round 2 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Oliveira was aiming to reclaim the title which was taken away in May after the Brazilian failed to make weight for his fight against Justin Gaethje.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.