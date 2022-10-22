No. 13 Wake Forest bullies BC as Hartman accounts for 6 TDs

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Sam Hartman threw five touchdown passes and ran for another touchdown as No. 13 Wake Forest picked apart Boston College in a 43-15 victory Saturday. The Demon Deacons looked crisp for their third consecutive victory. Hartman’s 2-yard run gave Wake Forest its fifth touchdown and he added a two-point conversion pass after that play in the final minute of the third quarter. Phil Jurkovec threw for a touchdown and ran for another for Boston College, which hasn’t defeated a Top 25 opponent since 2018.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.