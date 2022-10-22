No. 8 TCU rallies again to beat No. 17 K-State for B12 lead

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Max Duggan threw for 280 yards with three touchdowns and Kendre Miller ran for 153 yards and two scores as eighth-ranked TCU again rallied from a big early deficit to stay undefeated. First-year coach Sonny Dykes’ Horned Frogs beat No. 17 Kansas State 38-28 to take over sole possession of first place in the Big 12 Conference. Duggan’s 55-yard strike to Quentin Johnston late in the third quarter put the 7-0 Frogs ahead to stay. That was their third consecutive drive to finish in the end zone. TCU last week overcame an early 17-point deficit to beat Oklahoma State in double overtime.

