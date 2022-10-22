Penguins rally in 2nd and 3rd periods, beat Blue Jackets 6-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored the 79th game-winner of his career and rallied Pittsburgh from a two-goal deficit to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 for the Penguins’ first road win of the season. Danton Heinen scored twice, Josh Archibald and Jan Rutta each had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn also scored a goal. Crosby and Kasperi Kapanen added two assists apiece. Tristan Jarry stopped 29 shots for Pittsburgh, which now leads the Metropolitan Division with nine points. Boone Jenner had a goal, Jack Roslovic scored short-handed, and Kent Johnson got his first NHL goal for Columbus, which has lost four of its first six games. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 33 shots.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.