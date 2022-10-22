St. Francis (Pa.) remains unbeaten in NEC after 17-13 win

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Elijah Sarratt raced to a 65-yard touchdown and St. Francis (Pa.) held on for a 17-13 victory over Stonehill to remain unbeaten in the Northeast Conference and collect its fifth straight win. Sarratt took a forward toss from Cole Doyle behind the line of scrimmage and sprinted around the right side for a 14-3 lead late in the first quarter. Perry Shelbred’s second field goal got Stonehill within 14-6 at halftime and Jermaine Corbett’s 1-yard score brought the Skyhawks within a point in the second half. Alex Schmoke’s 37-yard field goal late in the third quarter gave the Red Flash a five-point margin that would endure.

