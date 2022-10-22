Tavares scores 2 power-play goals, Toronto tops Winnipeg 4-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — John Tavares scored two power-play goals and Auston Matthews finished with three assists, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. David Kampf and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto, which was kicking off a five-game trip. Ilya Samsonov made 31 saves for Toronto, giving him victories in all four of his starts this season. Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots for Winnipeg.

