Walker, Kargman lead Kent State past Akron 33-27

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Devontez Walker scored three touchdowns, first-time starter Devin Kargman threw two TD passes, and Kent State defeated Akron 33-27 on Saturday, giving the Golden Flashes the Wagon Wheel for the fourth consecutive time. Kargman completed 14 of 25 passes for 215 yards with both of his touchdowns going to Walker, who also scored on a 14-yard reverse. Kargman, a freshman who had attempted eight passes this season, started in place of injured Collin Schlee. The Golden Flashes’ Andrew Glass kicked a 42-yard field goal for a 33-24 lead early in the fourth quarter. Kent State held the nine-point advantage until 39 seconds remained when Akron settled for a Cory Smigel 42-yard field goal.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.