Williams’ 3 TDs spark Howard in 35-17 rout of Delaware St.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Quinton Williams threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third, Kasey Hawthorne ran 75 yards and Jarrett Hunter 74 for touchdowns as Howard routed Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference co-leader Delaware State, 35-17, to snap a two-game losing streak and earn just its second win of the season. Delaware State came into the game with a 4-2 record, its best mark through the first six games since 2007, and having won its MEAC opener for the first time since 2014 and its first official conference road win over that same span.

