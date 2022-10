ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been ruled out in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys because of a concussion. Brown took an arm to the head when he was tackled by Jourdan Lewis on a 4-yard catch in the first quarter. The loss of Brown added to the issues for a receiving group dealing with injuries.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.