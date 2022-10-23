Lorient drops to 3rd in French league after draw with Troyes

PARIS (AP) — Lorient struggled without injured top scorer Terem Moffi, twice rallying to draw 2-2 at Troyes and dropping down to third place in the French league. The draw means Lens, which won 1-0 at Marseille on Saturday, stays in second place on goal difference from Lorient. Both sides have 27 points. Rennes moved into fourth place after winning 2-1 at last-place Angers with a penalty from midfielder Lovro Majer in the fourth minute of injury time. In a later game Monaco needed a win at Lille to go above Marseille into fifth place.

