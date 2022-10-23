Saudi-owned Newcastle into CL positions amid speedy rise

Newcastle’s rise to becoming a team ready to compete in the Champions League is happening quicker than many would have predicted. A 2-1 win at Tottenham lifted Newcastle into fourth place in the Premier League in another statement of intent by the soccer team with the world’s richest ownership. Newcastle’s only loss all season came at Liverpool and that was after a stoppage-time goal. There have been draws against Manchester City and Manchester United. Newcastle is seven points behind leader Arsenal, which drew 1-1 at Southampton to drop points for only the second time this season. There were wins for Fulham, Aston Villa and Leicester.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.