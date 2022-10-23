Suns’ Paul reaches 11,000 career assists vs Clippers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns has reached 11,000 career assists with a pair in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers. Paul assisted on the Suns’ first basket of the game, a 3-pointer by Devin Booker. Paul followed with an alley-oop pass to Deandre Ayton, who dunked. Paul joins John Stockton and Jason Kidd as the only players in NBA history with that many assists. Paul also is the the first player in the league with 20,000 points and 11,000 assists in his career. Paul is third on the all-time NBA assist list, trailing Stockton (15,806) and Kidd (12,091).

