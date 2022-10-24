Seahawks don’t believe DK Metcalf will need knee surgery

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf suffered an injury to his patellar tendon but does not need surgery at this time, according to coach Pete Carroll. Speaking on his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM, Carroll said the team got a “great report” about Metcalf after he left Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half. Metcalf appeared to be hurt leaping for a catch in the end zone late in the first quarter and was immediately ruled out by the team. Carroll said there is no timeline for Metcalf’s potential return. For the season, Metcalf has 31 receptions for 418 yards and two touchdowns through seven games.

