Four former water polo athletes file sue Water Polo Canada
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Four former members of Canada’s women’s water polo team have filed a $5.5 million lawsuit against Water Polo Canada. Sophie Baron La Salle, Katrina Monton, Stephanie Valin, and a fourth plaintiff listed as A.A. trained with Water Polo Canada’s women’s national team program between 2004 and 2016. During those years, they claimed that Water Polo Canada coaches subjected athletes, including the plaintiffs, to a pattern of damaging conduct that included physical, psychological and emotional abuse and sexual harassment, according to the statement of claim. A message left with Water Polo Canada was not immediately returned.