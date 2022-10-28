Gobert, Wolves extend Lakers’ winless start with 111-102 win
By BRIAN HALL
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 29 points in the third quarter, Rudy Gobert added 22 points and 21 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves extended the Los Angeles Lakers’ winless start with a 111-102 win. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 14 of his 21 points in the fourth when Minnesota took control with an 11-4 run midway through the quarter. LeBron James scored 28 points for Los Angeles, which was without Anthony Davis due to low back tightness. Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the first time since his rookie season and chipped in with 18 points and eight rebounds. James recorded his 1,135th career 20-point game, passing Karl Malone for the most such games in NBA history.