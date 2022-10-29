Alabama St tops Alabama A&M, 24-17 in Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Dematrius Davis found Jeremiah Hixon with a 23-yard touchdown pass with two minutes left in the game to earn Alabama State a come-from-behind 24-17 win over Alabama A&M in the 81st Magic City Classic, claiming HBCU bragging rights in the state for the first time since 2017. The Hornets took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter when Jayden John kicked a career-long 49-yard field goal, but Alabama A&M stormed back to take a 14-3 lead at intermission on a Quincy Casey touchdown pass to Isiah Cox and Jamal Irby’s six-yard pick-six.

