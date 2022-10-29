Aune throws 3 TD passes, North Texas tops Western Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Austin Aune threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns to get North Texas off to a quick start and the Mean Green finished strong to defeat Western Kentucky 40-13. Kaylon Horton turned a screen pass into a 28-yard score on the first possession for North Texas and Aune found Damon Ward for a 56-yard score on the second. The Hilltoppers got back in the game with Austin Reed’s 5-yard TD pass to Joshua Simon and a couple of field goals to trail 20-13 at the half.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.